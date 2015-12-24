(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Dec 24 South Korean shares erased early gains to end lower in thin trading on Thursday, as improved sentiment from recovering oil prices was offset by selling from individuals and foreigners.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 0.4 percent at 1,990.66 points, snapping a three-day winning spree.

Foreign investors offloaded a net 3.6 billion won ($3.08 million) of KOSPI shares on the main board.

The South Korean won was quoted at 1,167.8 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.5 percent compared with the previous close of 1,173.1 as oil prices rebounded.

South Korean markets will be closed on Friday for the Christmas holiday. (Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)