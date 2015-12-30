(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Dec 30 South Korean shares edged down on Wednesday, the final trading day of the year, as local stock selling by foreign investors and institutions weighed on the index.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.3 percent at 1,961.31 points.

For the year, Seoul shares gained 2.4 percent.

Foreigners were net sellers for 20 consecutive sessions, during which they offloaded a combined net 3.7 trillion won ($3.16 billion) worth of KOSPI shares on the main board.

The South Korean won slipped, as recently battered crude oil prices and weakness in the Chinese yuan cooled investor sentiment.

The local currency was quoted down 0.3 percent at 1,172.5 per dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, compared with Tuesday's close of 1,169.6.

For the year, the won declined 6.7 percent against the dollar, its biggest annual fall since 2008.

South Korea's financial markets will be closed on Thursday and Friday for the New Year celebrations. Market trading will resume on Monday, Jan. 4 at 0100 GMT, one hour later than usual. (Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)