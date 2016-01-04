(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Jan 4 South Korean shares closed at their lowest in three weeks on the first day of trading in 2016, after tepid China factory data and weakening yuan fuelled risk-off mood.

Mounting tensions in the Middle East also worsened market sentiment.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 2.2 percent at 1,918.76, posting its biggest daily percentage loss since Aug. 24, 2015.

Foreigners were net sellers for a 21st consecutive session. During the period, they sold a net 3.5 trillion won ($2.95 billion) of shares on the main board.

Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's shares fell 4.4 percent, marking its lowest closing level since Oct. 6, 2015.

The South Korean won ended local trade down 1.3 percent at 1,187.7 to the dollar, as traders suspected intervention by the foreign exchange authorities to curb the won's sharp decline. (Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Anand Basu)