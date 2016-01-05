(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Jan 5 South Korean shares rose on Tuesday as bargain hunters took heart from rebounds in hard-hit local stock markets, though foreigners continued to offload domestic shares.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 0.6 percent at 1,930.53, reversing a two-day losing streak.

Offshore investors were net sellers for a twenty-second consecutive session, dumping a net 189.6 billion won ($159.7 million) worth of KOSPI shares on the main board, preliminary data showed.

The sub-index for pharmaceutical shares led gainers by 2.9 percent, while banking shares rose 1.9 percent.

The South Korean won erased early modest gains and closed local trade flat standing at 1,188.0 per dollar. (Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Anand Basu)