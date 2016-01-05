(For the midday report, please click )
SEOUL Jan 5 South Korean shares rose on Tuesday
as bargain hunters took heart from rebounds in hard-hit local
stock markets, though foreigners continued to offload domestic
shares.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
up 0.6 percent at 1,930.53, reversing a two-day losing streak.
Offshore investors were net sellers for a twenty-second
consecutive session, dumping a net 189.6 billion won ($159.7
million) worth of KOSPI shares on the main board, preliminary
data showed.
The sub-index for pharmaceutical shares led gainers
by 2.9 percent, while banking shares rose 1.9 percent.
The South Korean won erased early modest gains
and closed local trade flat standing at 1,188.0 per dollar.
(Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Anand Basu)