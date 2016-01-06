(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Jan 6 South Korea's currency fell sharply on Wednesday, as a North Korea nuclear test worsened sentiment that was already shaky due to the yuan's weakness.

The South Korean won was quoted at 1,197.9 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.3 percent from the previous close of 1,180.0.

On the stock market, the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.3 percent at 1,925.43 points.

The deputy head of the country's financial regulator said South Korea expects little lasting impact on its markets and economy from North Korea's nuclear test.

Foreign investors offloaded a net 108.6 billion won ($90.67 million) of KOSPI shares, extending their selloff streak to a 23rd session. (Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Richard Borsuk)