SEOUL Jan 7 South Korean shares and the won
currency fell on Thursday as Chinese stock markets plunged for
the second time this week and Beijing continued to let the yuan
weaken.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
down 1.1 percent at 1,904.33 points, touching a four-month low.
Offshore investors extended their selling streak into a 24th
straight session.
During the period, they sold a net 3.9 trillion won worth of
KOSPI shares in the main board, preliminary data showed.
The South Korean won pared sharp early losses and
closed down 0.2 percent at 1,200.6 per dollar. It slipped as
much as 0.5 percent to 1,203.7 early in the session.
(Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Kim Coghill)