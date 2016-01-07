(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Jan 7 South Korean shares and the won currency fell on Thursday as Chinese stock markets plunged for the second time this week and Beijing continued to let the yuan weaken.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 1.1 percent at 1,904.33 points, touching a four-month low.

Offshore investors extended their selling streak into a 24th straight session.

During the period, they sold a net 3.9 trillion won worth of KOSPI shares in the main board, preliminary data showed.

The South Korean won pared sharp early losses and closed down 0.2 percent at 1,200.6 per dollar. It slipped as much as 0.5 percent to 1,203.7 early in the session.

(Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Kim Coghill)