SEOUL Jan 8 South Korean shares recovered from a 4-month low and ended higher on Friday, as a strong rebound in Chinese stock markets and the yuan eased pressure on global markets.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.7 percent at 1,917.62 points, after falling as much as 1.1 percent to 1,883.82. The index wavered between negative and positive territory over the session.

On a weekly basis, the index fell for a second straight week, down 2.2 percent

Foreign investors offloaded a net 254 billion won ($212.1 million) of KOSPI shares during the day, preliminary data showed.

The South Korean won closed local trade up 0.2 percent at 1,198.1 on the dollar, tracking the rise in the Chinese yuan. For the week, the currency was down 2.2 percent, the biggest weekly percentage loss since the week ended Sept. 25, 2015. (Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)