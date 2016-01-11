(For the midday report, please click )
SEOUL Jan 11 South Korean shares were sharply
lower on Monday as investor nervousness stayed high due to high
fluctuation in China stocks and doubts about China's economy and
policymaking ability.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
down 1.2 percent at 1,894.73.
The sub-index for transportation and storage
underpinned the broader market, up 2 percent. Hyundai Motor Co
gained 2.6 percent and its affiliate Kia Motors Corp
rose 2.3 percent.
Offshore investors sold a net 418.1 billion won ($345.77
million) worth of shares on the main board, preliminary data
showed.
The South Korean won ended local trade down 1
percent at 1,209.8 per dollar, compared with previous onshore
close of 1,198.1.
($1 = 1,209.2000 won)
(Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)