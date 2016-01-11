(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Jan 11 South Korean shares were sharply lower on Monday as investor nervousness stayed high due to high fluctuation in China stocks and doubts about China's economy and policymaking ability.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 1.2 percent at 1,894.73.

The sub-index for transportation and storage underpinned the broader market, up 2 percent. Hyundai Motor Co gained 2.6 percent and its affiliate Kia Motors Corp rose 2.3 percent.

Offshore investors sold a net 418.1 billion won ($345.77 million) worth of shares on the main board, preliminary data showed.

The South Korean won ended local trade down 1 percent at 1,209.8 per dollar, compared with previous onshore close of 1,198.1. ($1 = 1,209.2000 won) (Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)