(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Jan 12 Seoul shares edged down on Tuesday after fluctuating between gains and losses as worries lingered over Chinese financial markets and oil prices continued a relentless fall.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.2 percent at 1,890.86 points, its lowest closing level since Sept. 8.

Foreign selling of local stocks pressured the broader market, with foreigners offloading a net 238.7 billion won ($197.33 million) worth of shares, preliminary data showed.

The South Korean won erased early gains and ended local trade down at 1,210.3 on the dollar, almost unchanged from the previous close of 1,209.8. The currency scaled fresh five-and-a-half year lows. (Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)