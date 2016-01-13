(For the midday report, please click )
SEOUL Jan 13 South Korean shares rose on
Wednesday, as investors bought beaten-down shares and better
than expected trade data from China, South Korea's biggest
trading partner, boosted market sentiment.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
up 1.3 percent at 1,916.28 points. It posted biggest daily
percentage gain since December 16, 2015.
Local institutions bucked the broader market, as they
purchased a net 226 billion won ($187.77 million) worth of
shares. Meanwhile, foreigners sold a net 55.8 billion won
($46.36 million) worth of shares on the main board, preliminary
data showed.
The South Korean won was quoted at 1,204.0 to the
dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.5 percent
compared to Tuesday's close of 1,210.3.
