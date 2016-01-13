(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Jan 13 South Korean shares rose on Wednesday, as investors bought beaten-down shares and better than expected trade data from China, South Korea's biggest trading partner, boosted market sentiment.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 1.3 percent at 1,916.28 points. It posted biggest daily percentage gain since December 16, 2015.

Local institutions bucked the broader market, as they purchased a net 226 billion won ($187.77 million) worth of shares. Meanwhile, foreigners sold a net 55.8 billion won ($46.36 million) worth of shares on the main board, preliminary data showed.

The South Korean won was quoted at 1,204.0 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.5 percent compared to Tuesday's close of 1,210.3. (Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)