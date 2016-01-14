(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Jan 14 South Korean shares and its currency fell sharply on Thursday as a steep decline in U.S. stocks overnight and weak commodity prices rekindled nervousness over a slowdown in the global economy.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.9 percent at 1,900.01, after falling as much as 1.8 percent to 1,882.02.

Foreign investors were net sellers for a sixth consecutive session, offloading a net 378 billion won ($311.74 million) worth shares on the main board.

The South Korean won was quoted down 0.8 percent at 1,213.4 per dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, after touching a fresh five-and-a-half year low of 1215.20 intraday. ($1 = 1,212.5300 won) (Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)