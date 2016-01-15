(For the midday report, please click )
SEOUL Jan 15 Seoul shares gave up early gains
and returned to negative territory on Friday, as oil prices
resumed their fall and China stocks turned lower, suggesting
that risk appetite remains weak.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
down 1.1 percent at 1,878.87 points, its lowest closing level
since September 8, 2015.
On a weekly basis, the main index lost for a third straight
week, down 2 percent.
Foreigners were net sellers for a seventh session,
offloading a net 274.2 billion won ($226.20 million) worth of
shares on the main board, preliminary data showed.
The South Korean won ended local trade at 1,213.4
on the dollar, unchanged from the previous close of 1,213.4. The
currency fell for a third week, down 1.3 percent.
(Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Eric Meijer)