SEOUL Jan 21 South Korean shares pared earlier gains and lost ground on Thursday as broad risk-off sentiment and bearish crude oil offset investor buying of battered stocks.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed 0.3 percent lower at 1,840.53 points, after rising as much as 0.8 percent to 1,860.02.

Offshore investors sold a net 296.9 billion won ($244.72 million) worth of shares in the main board, preliminary data showed.

The South Korean won came off Wednesday's fresh 5-1/2 year low, ending local trade at 1,213.7 to the dollar, virtually unchanged from the previous close. (Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Eric Meijer)