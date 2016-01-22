(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Jan 22 South Korean shares and the currency extended gains in afternoon trade on Friday, spurred by improving sentiment after oil prices rebounded and the European Central Bank raised hopes for a further easing in monetary policy.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 2.1 percent, to 1,879.43 points, in its biggest daily percentage gain since September 9 last year. On the week, however, the index was down 2 percent.

Foreign investors were net sellers for a 12th straight session, unloading a net 155.5 billion won ($129.60 million) worth of shares on the main board, preliminary data showed.

The South Korean won ended local trade at 1,200.1 to the dollar, up 1.1 percent from Thursday's close of 1,213.7. For the week, the currency gained 1.1 percent. (Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)