(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Jan 25 South Korean shares rose on Monday following a strong lead from Wall Street, as risk sentiment improved on rallying oil prices and gains in equities in Asian emerging markets.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended the day up 0.7 percent at 1,893.43 points, its highest closing level since Jan. 15.

Foreign investors were net sellers for a 13th straight day, offloading a net 82.3 billion won ($68.98 million) of shares on the main board, preliminary data showed.

The South Korean won ended local trade at 1,194.2, up 0.5 percent from the previous close. The local currency has risen three consecutive sessions. (Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Richard Borsuk)