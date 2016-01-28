(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Jan 28 South Korean shares reversed sharp early declines to close higher on Thursday while the country's currency pared losses against the dollar as the investor appetite for risk assets regained momentum.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.5 percent on the day at 1,906.94, representing a sharp 1.6 percent rebound from its session low of 1,877.78.

The won ended local trade at 1,208.5 per dollar, down 0.5 percent from Wednesday's close at 1,202.0 but off a session low of 1,211.2. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)