Nikkei slips to 4-month low on mounting North Korea worries
TOKYO, April 14 Japanese shares slipped to a four-month low on Friday as rising tension in the Korean peninsula and other parts of the world soured investor appetite.
(For the midday report, please click )
SEOUL Feb 2 South Korean shares and the currency slipped on Tuesday as sluggish global manufacturing activity underscored a slowing world economy, sending oil prices lower.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 1 percent at 1,906.60 points.
Foreign investors sold a net 52.5 billion won ($43.53 million) worth of KOSPI shares on the main board, preliminary data showed.
The South Korean won lost ground amid the downturn in oil prices and offshore funds' selling.
The won was quoted at 1,207.4 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.6 percent compared to Monday's close of 1,200.5. (Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
TOKYO, April 14 Japanese shares slipped to a four-month low on Friday as rising tension in the Korean peninsula and other parts of the world soured investor appetite.
TOKYO, April 14 Japanese and South Korean shares fell while the won currency came under pressure on Friday, as rising tensions in the Korean peninsula dented confidence in the world's economy.