SEOUL Feb 3 The South Korean won extended losses to a near 5-1/2-year low on Wednesday, as a deepening rout in oil markets dealt a further blow to investor appetite for risky assets.

The won ended local trade down 1 percent at 1,219.3 against the dollar, after falling as low as 1,221.1, its weakest intraday level since July 2010.

In the stock market, the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.8 percent at 1,890.67 points.

Foreigners were net sellers, offloading a net 193 billion won ($158.41 million) worth of KOSPI shares in the main board, preliminary data showed. (Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)