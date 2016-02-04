(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Feb 4 The South Korean won leapt against the dollar in volatile trade on Thursday, following dovish comments from a top Federal Reserve official on the timing of U.S. interest rate rises, while commodity price gains also helped bolster Seoul markets.

The won was quoted at 1,202.1 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 1.4 percent compared with Wednesday's close of 1,219.3. It marked highest percentage gain since Oct. 15, 2015.

South Korean shares rose on bargain-hunting after oil rebounded.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 1.4 percent at 1,916.26 points.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing a net 149.5 billion won ($124.47 million) worth of shares, preliminary data showed. (Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)