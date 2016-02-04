US STOCKS-Wall St drops as geopolitical risks weigh on sentiment
* Indexes down: Dow 0.23 pct, S&P 0.42 pct, Nasdaq 0.48 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
SEOUL Feb 4 The South Korean won leapt against the dollar in volatile trade on Thursday, following dovish comments from a top Federal Reserve official on the timing of U.S. interest rate rises, while commodity price gains also helped bolster Seoul markets.
The won was quoted at 1,202.1 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 1.4 percent compared with Wednesday's close of 1,219.3. It marked highest percentage gain since Oct. 15, 2015.
South Korean shares rose on bargain-hunting after oil rebounded.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 1.4 percent at 1,916.26 points.
Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing a net 149.5 billion won ($124.47 million) worth of shares, preliminary data showed. (Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
TORONTO, April 11 Cenovus Energy Inc has 75 percent of financing in place for its C$17.7 billion ($13.3 billion) acquisition of ConocoPhillips' oil and gas assets, Cenovus Chief Executive Brian Ferguson said on Tuesday.