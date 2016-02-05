(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Feb 5 The South Korean won trimmed earlier gains on Friday afternoon, as investors grew cautious ahead of U.S. jobs data which could provide clues on the timing or pace of the Federal Reserve's interest rate rises.

The won ended local trade up 0.4 percent at 1,197.4 against the dollar. On a weekly basis, the won skidded 0.1 percent.

Seoul shares inched up in subdued trading ahead of the Lunar New Year break.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.1 percent at 1,917.79 points. For the week, stocks rose 0.3 percent.

Foreigners were initially net sellers, but then turned net buyers, purchasing 8 billion won ($6.69 million) worth of shares, preliminary data showed. (Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)