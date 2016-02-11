(For the midday report, please click )
SEOUL Feb 11 Seoul shares suffered its biggest
fall in more than 3-1/2 years on Thursday as risk-averse
investors raced to safe-haven assets after comments from U.S.
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen raised bets the Fed may face
difficulty hiking rates further.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
down 2.9 percent at 1,861.54 points, after retreating as much as
3.1 percent, its biggest percentage loss since May, 2012.
Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading a net 174.5
billion won ($145.14 million) worth of shares, preliminary data
showed.
The South Korean won erased early gains and fell
against the dollar as foreign investors sold local equities,
while importers purchased dollars on dips.
The won ended local trade down 0.4 percent at
1,202.5 to the dollar, after rising as much as 0.6 percent in
morning trade.
(Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)