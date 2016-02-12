UPDATE 1-Spanish car parts maker Gestamp slips on market debut
MADRID, April 7 Shares in Spanish car parts maker Gestamp fell on Friday in one of Europe's biggest stock market flotations of the year.
SEOUL Feb 12 South Korean shares ended at its lowest in five-and-half months on Friday in choppy trade, as investors flocked to safe-haven assets, selling off local equities.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 1.4 percent at 1,835.28 points, its lowest closing level since Aug. 24, 2015. For the week, stocks tumbled 4.3 percent.
Foreign investors weighed on the index, dumping a net 298.2 billion won ($246.41 million) worth of KOSPI shares, preliminary data showed.
The South Korean won was quoted at 1,211.7 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.8 percent compared with Thursday's close of 1,202.5. On a weekly basis, the won lost 1.2 percent. (Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
COLOMBO, April 7 Sri Lankan shares rose for a ninth straight session on Friday to close at their highest in nearly four months helped by positive sentiment over continued foreign buying in blue chip stocks.
JOHANNESBURG, April 7 Ratings agency Fitch downgraded South Africa's credit rating to sub-investment grade on Friday, saying a recent cabinet reshuffle that saw respected finance minister dismissed will likely result in a change in economic policy direction.