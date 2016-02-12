(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Feb 12 South Korean shares ended at its lowest in five-and-half months on Friday in choppy trade, as investors flocked to safe-haven assets, selling off local equities.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 1.4 percent at 1,835.28 points, its lowest closing level since Aug. 24, 2015. For the week, stocks tumbled 4.3 percent.

Foreign investors weighed on the index, dumping a net 298.2 billion won ($246.41 million) worth of KOSPI shares, preliminary data showed.

The South Korean won was quoted at 1,211.7 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.8 percent compared with Thursday's close of 1,202.5. On a weekly basis, the won lost 1.2 percent. (Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)