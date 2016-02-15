(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Feb 15 South Korean shares rose on Monday, as investors took heart from a rebound in global stocks and purchased beaten-down companies, shrugging off worse-than-expected trade data from China.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 1.5 percent at 1,862.20 points after a two-session losing streak.

Foreigners were net buyers by midday, but turned to net sellers in afternoon trade, offloading a net 134.9 billion won ($111.75 million) worth of KOSPI shares, preliminary data showed.

The South Korean won ended local trade up 0.3 percent at 1,208.1 against the dollar, supported by a firmer yuan. (Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)