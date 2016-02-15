(For the midday report, please click )
SEOUL Feb 15 South Korean shares rose on
Monday, as investors took heart from a rebound in global stocks
and purchased beaten-down companies, shrugging off
worse-than-expected trade data from China.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
up 1.5 percent at 1,862.20 points after a two-session losing
streak.
Foreigners were net buyers by midday, but turned to net
sellers in afternoon trade, offloading a net 134.9 billion won
($111.75 million) worth of KOSPI shares, preliminary data
showed.
The South Korean won ended local trade up 0.3
percent at 1,208.1 against the dollar, supported by a firmer
yuan.
(Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)