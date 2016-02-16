(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Feb 16 South Korea shares rose more than 1 percent on Tuesday as regional markets extended gains and oil prices jumped, encouraging foreign buyers to jump back into the market.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 1.4 percent at 1,888.29 points.

Foreign investors purchased a net 95.6 billion won ($78.64 million) worth of KOSPI shares on the main board, snapping a three-day selling streak.

The South Korean won eased against the dollar, tracking the softer yuan.

The won ended local trade down 0.7 percent at 1,216.6 per dollar, after losing as much as 0.9 percent to 1,219.4. (Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Kim Coghill)