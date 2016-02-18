(For the midday report, please click )
SEOUL Feb 18 Seoul shares rose on Thursday in
line with regional peers, as investor appetite for riskier
assets accelerated on a rally in oil prices.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
up 1.3 percent at 1,908.84.
Foreign investors also helped the index, as they were net
buyers, purchasing a net 93 billion won ($75.79 million) worth
of KOSPI shares on the main board, preliminary data showed.
The South Korean won ended local trade at 1,227.4
against the dollar, virtually unchanged from the previous close
of 1,227.1.
South Korea's finance minister said on Thursday recent
movements in the dollar-won exchange rate warrant close
observation by the government and officials are ready to step in
if movements become too exaggerated.
(Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)