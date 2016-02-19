US STOCKS-Wall St rises with earnings in spotlight
* Indexes up: Dow 0.55 pct, S&P 0.53 pct, Nasdaq 0.56 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
(For the midday report, please click )
SEOUL Feb 19 The South Korean won suffered a sharp decline on Friday, although the currency trimmed its early losses in afternoon trade following an official warning and suspected intervention by foreign exchange authorities.
The won ended local trade down 0.6 percent at 1,234.4, after falling as much as 1 percent against the dollar, touching a low of 1,239.6 won on the dollar.
Nearing mid-session on Friday, South Korea's central bank and the finance ministry issued a joint warning against excessive movements in foreign exchange trading to curb the currency's weakness.
For the week, the won lost 1.9 percent, its sharpest weekly percentage loss since Jan. 4-8 period.
South Korean shares edged up, helped by exporters, adding to a significant bound earlier in the week,
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.4 percent at 1,916.24 points.
On a weekly basis, stocks rose 4.4 percent, marking their biggest weekly percentage gain since Aug. 10, 2012.
Foreigners were net buyers, purchasing a net 172.3 billion won ($139.63 million) worth of KOSPI shares, preliminary data showed. (Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Sam Holmes)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.55 pct, S&P 0.53 pct, Nasdaq 0.56 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
SAO PAULO, April 17 The Brazilian real jumped on Monday as the central bank stepped up intervention, providing additional support for the currency amid rising geopolitical frictions abroad and political concerns at home. The real firmed 1.4 percent to the strongest in nearly two weeks after the central bank sold $800 million worth of currency swaps, which function like dollar sales to investors for future delivery, to roll over contracts expiring next month. Should the ba