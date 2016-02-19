(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Feb 19 The South Korean won suffered a sharp decline on Friday, although the currency trimmed its early losses in afternoon trade following an official warning and suspected intervention by foreign exchange authorities.

The won ended local trade down 0.6 percent at 1,234.4, after falling as much as 1 percent against the dollar, touching a low of 1,239.6 won on the dollar.

Nearing mid-session on Friday, South Korea's central bank and the finance ministry issued a joint warning against excessive movements in foreign exchange trading to curb the currency's weakness.

For the week, the won lost 1.9 percent, its sharpest weekly percentage loss since Jan. 4-8 period.

South Korean shares edged up, helped by exporters, adding to a significant bound earlier in the week,

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.4 percent at 1,916.24 points.

On a weekly basis, stocks rose 4.4 percent, marking their biggest weekly percentage gain since Aug. 10, 2012.

Foreigners were net buyers, purchasing a net 172.3 billion won ($139.63 million) worth of KOSPI shares, preliminary data showed. (Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Sam Holmes)