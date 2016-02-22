(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Feb 22 The South Korean won closed unchanged on Monday as investors held back their bets ahead of a G20 meeting expected later in the week, with the market drawing some support from a rebound in oil prices.

The won was quoted at 1,234.4 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, unchanged from the previous close.

On the stock market, the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed at 1,916.36, virtually unchanged from Friday's close of 1,916.24

Shares in Samsung Electronics Co Ltd fell 1.3 percent, while LG Electronics Inc advanced 2.8 percent after the two companies unveiled their latest flagship devices on Sunday, seeking to revive sales momentum and buck slowing industry growth.

Foreign investors were net buyers for a third session, purchasing a net 35.3 billion won ($28.6 million) worth of KOSPI shares, preliminary data showed. (Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Anand Basu)