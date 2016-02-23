(For the midday report, please click )
SEOUL Feb 23 Seoul shares surrendered early
gains and edged down on Tuesday, as investors took profits,
while retreating oil prices and stock losses in China further
weighed on the index.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
down 0.1 percent at 1,914.22.
Foreign investors snapped a three-session buying streak and
offloaded a net 4.9 billion won ($3.98 million) worth of KOSPI
shares on the main board, preliminary data showed.
The South Korean won strengthened against the dollar,
set to remain largely resilient before a meeting of G20 finance
ministers and central banks in Shanghai later this week.
The won ended local trade up 0.3 percent at
1,231.1 per dollar.
(Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)