SEOUL Feb 24 South Korean shares ended slighty lower after wavering between positive and negative territory on Wednesday, as a renewed slide in oil prices caused pain across commodity-linked sectors and prompted selling by foreign investors.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.1 percent at 1,912.53 points.

Offshore investors were net sellers, unloading a net 16.2 billion won ($13.13 million) of KOSPI shares, preliminary data showed.

The South Korean won eased on aversion to riskier assets.

The local currency was quoted at 1,234.4 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.3 percent compared with previous onshore close of 1,231.1. (Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Kim Coghill)