SEOUL Feb 25 The South Korean won fell to its lowest close in almost six years against the dollar on Thursday, hurt by a persistently high levels of anxiety among traders about the near-term prospects of the Chinese and global markets.

The won ended local trade at 1,238.8 per dollar, down from its previous close of 1,234.4 and the weakest finish since June 11, 2010.

Firmer stocks failed to support the won as sentiment on the stock market remained shaky. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.3 percent at 1,918.57 points as gainers just led losers by 426 to 382. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Eric Meijer)