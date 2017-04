(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Feb 26 South Korean stocks and the won both held steady on Friday as caution over the outcome from the meeting of G20 finance and central bank chiefs in Shanghai prompted investors to avoid active trading.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed at 1,920.16 points, up 0.1 percent from Thursday's 1,918.57. The won also ended local trade flat at 1,238.2 won per dollar versus 1,238.8 the prior day. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)