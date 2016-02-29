(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Feb 29 The South Korean won finished Monday's trade up slightly on exporters' sales of dollars for month-end settlements, bouncing from an intraday slide to the lowest point against the greenback since mid-2010.

The local currency was quoted at 1,236.7 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.1 percent compared to Friday's close of 1,238.2.

South Korean shares showed little movement during the session, with the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closing down 0.2 percent at 1,916.66 points. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)