(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, March 2 South Korean shares jumped to their highest in two months on Wednesday, with investors encouraged by China delivering fresh monetary stimulus and positive economic data out of the United States that raised hopes for a recovery in the global economy.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 1.6 percent at 1,947.42 points. It reached its highest level since Jan. 4 this year during the session.

The South Korean won was also buoyed by the risk-on sentiment. The local currency was quoted at 1,227.5 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.7 percent compared to Monday's close of 1,236.7 to mark a one-week high.

Local markets were closed for a national holiday on Tuesday. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)