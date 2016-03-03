(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, March 3 South Korean stocks extended their rally on Thursday, lifting the benchmark index to the highest close this year as stabilising commodities prices encouraged investors to step up purchases of risk assets.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.6 percent at 1,958.17 points, its highest finish since Dec. 30, 2015.

The won jumped 1.1 percent to end the local session at 1,214.6 per dollar as foreign investors extended their buying spree of local stocks into a fifth consecutive session. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)