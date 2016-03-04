(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, March 4 South Korean stocks closed slightly down on Friday but posted a third consecutive week of gains as eased concerns about the global economy boosted the appetite for risk assets around the world.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.1 percent at 1,955.63 points. Still, the index rose 1.8 percent on the week to mark the third gaining week.

The won jumped 0.9 percent to end onshore trade at 1,203.4 per dollar on the back of the global rally in risk assets. For the week, it gained 2.9 percent to set the fastest weekly gain in more than four years since early December 2011. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)