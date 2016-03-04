(For the midday report, please click )
SEOUL, March 4 South Korean stocks closed
slightly down on Friday but posted a third consecutive week of
gains as eased concerns about the global economy boosted the
appetite for risk assets around the world.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
down 0.1 percent at 1,955.63 points. Still, the index rose 1.8
percent on the week to mark the third gaining week.
The won jumped 0.9 percent to end onshore trade at
1,203.4 per dollar on the back of the global rally in risk
assets. For the week, it gained 2.9 percent to set the fastest
weekly gain in more than four years since early December 2011.
(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)