SEOUL, March 7 The South Korean won notched a sixth straight session of gains against the dollar on Monday, helped by broad risk-on sentiment sparked by upbeat U.S. jobs data, which was seen as positive for global economy.

The local currency was quoted at 1,201.4 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.2 percent as compared with Friday's close of 1,203.4.

South Korean shares also managed to squeeze out gains amid profit-taking, as the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.2 percent at 1,957.87 points. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)