SEOUL, March 8 The South Korean won had a six-session streak of gains snapped on Tuesday due to falls in stock markets in Japan and China amid thin trading ahead of a European Central Bank policy meeting on Thursday.

The local currency was quoted at 1,206.7 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.4 percent from Monday's close of 1,201.4.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished down 0.6 percent at 1,946.09 points, a one-week closing low. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)