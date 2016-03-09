(For the midday report, please click )
SEOUL, March 9 The South Korean won
dropped to a one-week low as a slowing Chinese economy made
investors wary of risk assets, but the Bank of Korea policy
meet, scheduled for Thursday, prevented a few market
participants from selling off dollars aggressively.
The local currency was quoted at 1,216.2 to the
dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.8 percent as
compared with Tuesday's close of 1,206.7.
South Korean shares managed some gains on bargain hunters,
as the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
up 0.4 percent at 1,952.95 points.
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)