SEOUL, March 11 The South Korean won
jumped to its highest in a month after the People's Bank of
China to set the yuan's midpoint at its strongest so far this
year.
The won closed at 1,193.1 per dollar at the end
of onshore trade, up 0.9 percent from Thursday's close of
1,203.5.
It reached as high as 1,193.0 midday, which was the highest
intraday level since Feb. 11.
South Korean shares edged up on Friday, with trading tepid
as investors took a cautious stance ahead of a Federal Reserve
policy meeting.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
up 0.1 percent at 1,971.41 points.
On a weekly basis, stocks rose 0.8 percent, marking four
consecutive weeks of gains.
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)