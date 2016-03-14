(For the midday report, please click )
SEOUL, March 14 The South Korean won
jumped to an over two-month high on Monday as gains on Wall
Street and global oil prices stoked investors' demand for
riskier assets.
The local currency was quoted at 1,186.1 to the
dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.6 percent from
Friday's close of 1,193.1.
South Korean shares closed virtually flat on light trading
as most investors hugged the sidelines ahead of major central
banks' policy meetings this week.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
up 0.04 percent at 1,972.27 points.
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)