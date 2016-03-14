(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, March 14 The South Korean won jumped to an over two-month high on Monday as gains on Wall Street and global oil prices stoked investors' demand for riskier assets.

The local currency was quoted at 1,186.1 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.6 percent from Friday's close of 1,193.1.

South Korean shares closed virtually flat on light trading as most investors hugged the sidelines ahead of major central banks' policy meetings this week.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.04 percent at 1,972.27 points. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)