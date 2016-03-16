(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, March 16 South Korean shares and the won closed slightly softer on Wednesday but most traders stuck to the sidelines ahead of a Federal Reserve policy decision later in the day.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.3 percent at 1,974.90 points.

The local currency was quoted at 1,193.3 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.5 percent compared to Tuesday's close of 1,187.7. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)