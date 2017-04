(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, March 17 The South Korean won and the country's benchmark share index notched their highest closing levels in 2016 on Thursday as demand for risky assets revived after the Federal Reserve halved its outlook for rate hikes this year to two.

The local currency was quoted at 1,173.3 per dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 1.7 percent compared to Wednesday's close of 1,193.3. It posted its biggest one-day percentage gain since early November 2011.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.7 percent at 1,987.99 points. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)