(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, March 21 The South Korean won closed flat on Monday, giving up early gains against the dollar after the Chinese central bank set a softer midpoint for its currency.

The won was quoted at 1,163.5 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.1 percent compared to Friday's close of 1,162.5.

South Korean shares were steady, as foreign investors supported the main bourse by purchasing shares later in the day.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.1 percent at 1,989.76 points.

Foreign investors bought a net 140.4 billion won ($120.75 million), the eighth consecutive session on the positive side. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)