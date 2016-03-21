(For the midday report, please click )
SEOUL, March 21 The South Korean won
closed flat on Monday, giving up early gains against the dollar
after the Chinese central bank set a softer midpoint for its
currency.
The won was quoted at 1,163.5 to the dollar at
the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.1 percent compared to
Friday's close of 1,162.5.
South Korean shares were steady, as foreign investors
supported the main bourse by purchasing shares later in the day.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
down 0.1 percent at 1,989.76 points.
Foreign investors bought a net 140.4 billion won ($120.75
million), the eighth consecutive session on the positive side.
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)