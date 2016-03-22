(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, March 22 The South Korean won and shares closed on Tuesday at their strongest levels of the year so far as foreigners kept selling dollars in the market on demand for local stocks.

The won was quoted at 1,153.6 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, its strongest close since Nov. 27. It firmed 0.9 percent from Monday's close of 1,163.5.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.4 percent at 1,996.81 points, its highest finish since late December last year.

Foreigners were net buyers of shares for a ninth straight day on Tuesday, purchasing a net 139.3 billion won ($120.89 million) worth as of 0605 GMT. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)