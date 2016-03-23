(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, March 23 The South Korean won weakened against the dollar on Wednesday after the Chinese yuan eased against the greenback despite the People's Bank of China's firmer midpoint setting.

The won was quoted at 1,161.2 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.7 percent from Tuesday's close of 1,153.6.

South Korean shares ended steady as foreigners turned into net buyers near the end of the session.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.1 percent at 1,995.12 points.

Foreign investors have been net buyers for 10 consecutive sessions. On Wednesday, they bought 7.7 billion won ($6.64 million) worth of shares. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)