SEOUL, March 24 The South Korean won and shares finished lower on Thursday as the dollar continued its rally, affecting global markets.

The won was quoted at 1,166.3 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.4 percent from Wednesday's close of 1,161.2.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.5 percent at 1,985.97 points.

Offshore investors extended to 11 days their streak of net buying of shares. On Thursday, they purchased 50.5 billion won worth of local counters. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)