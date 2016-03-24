(For the midday report, please click )
SEOUL, March 24 The South Korean won and
shares finished lower on Thursday as the dollar continued its
rally, affecting global markets.
The won was quoted at 1,166.3 to the dollar at
the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.4 percent from
Wednesday's close of 1,161.2.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
down 0.5 percent at 1,985.97 points.
Offshore investors extended to 11 days their streak of net
buying of shares. On Thursday, they purchased 50.5 billion won
worth of local counters.
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)