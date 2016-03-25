(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, March 25 South Korean shares ended slightly lower on Friday in thin trade and fell 0.4 percent on the week, ending a five-week winning streak.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.1 percent at 1,983.81 points. It had posted weekly gains since mid-February.

Offshore investors ended their 11-day buying spree and turned into sellers, unloading a net 40.0 billion won ($34.24 million) worth of KOSPI as of 0604 GMT.

The South Korean won nudged down against the dollar, heading for first loosing week in four.

The local currency was quoted at 1,169.2 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.3 percent compared to Thursday's close of 1,166.3. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)