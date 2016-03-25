(For the midday report, please click )
SEOUL, March 25 South Korean shares ended
slightly lower on Friday in thin trade and fell 0.4 percent on
the week, ending a five-week winning streak.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
down 0.1 percent at 1,983.81 points. It had posted weekly gains
since mid-February.
Offshore investors ended their 11-day buying spree and
turned into sellers, unloading a net 40.0 billion won ($34.24
million) worth of KOSPI as of 0604 GMT.
The South Korean won nudged down against the dollar,
heading for first loosing week in four.
The local currency was quoted at 1,169.2 to the
dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.3 percent
compared to Thursday's close of 1,166.3.
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)