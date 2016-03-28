(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, March 28 The South Korean won pared early losses on Monday, snapping three consecutive losing sessions as market participants sold dollars near the end of trading.

The local currency was quoted at 1,166.2 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.3 percent compared to Friday's close of 1,169.2.

South Korean shares finished little changed as investors remained cautious.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed at 1,982.54 points. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)