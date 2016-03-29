(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, March 29 South Korean shares closed higher on Tuesday supported by foreign buying.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.6 percent at 1,994.91 points, reversing four consecutive losing sessions.

Offshore investors bought a net 148.7 billion won ($127.84 million) worth of shares as of 0604 GMT.

The South Korean won edged up as the dollar struggled globally.

The local currency was quoted at 1,163.8 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.2 percent versus Monday's close of 1,166.2. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)