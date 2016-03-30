(For the midday report, please click )
SEOUL, March 30 The South Korean won and
shares hit their strongest levels of the year so far on
Wednesday as the cautious stance struck by U.S. Federal Reserve
Chair Janet Yellen over the outlook for U.S. interest rates
aroused risk demand among investors globally.
The won peaked at 1,150.8 at the conclusion of
onshore trade, its highest point since November 27. The won was
up 1.1 percent compared to Tuesday's close of 1,163.8, posting
the biggest percentage gain for two weeks.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
up 0.4 percent at 2,002.14 points.
Foreign investors supported the main board by purchasing a
net 42.0 billion won worth of shares.
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)