SEOUL, March 30 The South Korean won and shares hit their strongest levels of the year so far on Wednesday as the cautious stance struck by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen over the outlook for U.S. interest rates aroused risk demand among investors globally.

The won peaked at 1,150.8 at the conclusion of onshore trade, its highest point since November 27. The won was up 1.1 percent compared to Tuesday's close of 1,163.8, posting the biggest percentage gain for two weeks.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.4 percent at 2,002.14 points.

Foreign investors supported the main board by purchasing a net 42.0 billion won worth of shares. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)